Eying the MPavilion by ankers70
Eying the MPavilion

The Mpavilion2015 is an installation in Collins Street Docklands, Melbourne, where aerospace technology and materials are used to create the appearance of a forest canopy
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne C ace
A fabulous POV
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great structure and pov.
September 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
wow this is so futuristic and beautiful Suzanne
September 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Gosh, that’s so interesting
September 17th, 2023  
