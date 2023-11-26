Previous
Hay shed waiting by ankers70
Photo 919

Hay shed waiting

On the way home from a quick trip to where I grew up. Still raining and the light still magnificent, enhancing all the golden yellows. Hay ready to be cut and stored in the hayshed. Taken from car as too wet to venture out.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
November 25th, 2023  
