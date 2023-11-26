Sign up
Photo 919
Hay shed waiting
On the way home from a quick trip to where I grew up. Still raining and the light still magnificent, enhancing all the golden yellows. Hay ready to be cut and stored in the hayshed. Taken from car as too wet to venture out.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th November 2023 12:26pm
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
November 25th, 2023
