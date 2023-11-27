Previous
Shed collection by ankers70
Photo 920

Shed collection

Western District, Victoria.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oops one is beyond its best.
November 26th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
If it falls down, build another one! LOL!
@wakelys
November 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice image all the same Susan
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
The shed in the middle looks a bit rough!! Great capture.
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great find. I'd not know how to composed such a scene and your composition is excellent!
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise