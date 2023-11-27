Sign up
Previous
Photo 920
Shed collection
Western District, Victoria.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
5
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
934
photos
99
followers
112
following
252% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
24th November 2023 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Oops one is beyond its best.
November 26th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
If it falls down, build another one! LOL!
@wakelys
November 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice image all the same Susan
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
The shed in the middle looks a bit rough!! Great capture.
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great find. I'd not know how to composed such a scene and your composition is excellent!
November 26th, 2023
