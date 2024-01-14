Previous
The best I could do by ankers70
The best I could do

I was challenged by @randystreat to have a go at forced perspective, a new technique to me. This is the best I could do in the short time in the couple of days I had before leaving to drive to Sydney. The hand is more out of focus than I intended.


14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
@randystreat Best I could do in response to your challenge.
January 13th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Well done, we have the theme forced perspective coming up at camera club this year. I'll try to remember this example
January 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Always difficult! It seems you really need an offsider to help with them - our younger daughter loves playing at them.
January 13th, 2024  
