Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 968
The best I could do
I was challenged by
@randystreat
to have a go at forced perspective, a new technique to me. This is the best I could do in the short time in the couple of days I had before leaving to drive to Sydney. The hand is more out of focus than I intended.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
982
photos
112
followers
121
following
265% complete
View this month »
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
10th January 2024 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-597
Suzanne
ace
@randystreat
Best I could do in response to your challenge.
January 13th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Well done, we have the theme forced perspective coming up at camera club this year. I'll try to remember this example
January 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Always difficult! It seems you really need an offsider to help with them - our younger daughter loves playing at them.
January 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close