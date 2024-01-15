Sign up
Previous
Photo 969
Red on red
In response to a Get Pushed challenge from Bec
@walksnaplove
who challenged me to take a photo using the concept of red on red to produce 'bold, graphic, colourful and attention-grabbing shots'.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
983
photos
112
followers
121
following
265% complete
View this month »
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
14th January 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-598
Suzanne
ace
Morning Bec
@walksnaplove
. Red! Colourful! Graphic: Lego always graphic I think. Attention grabbing, maybe? Hope it responds to your challenge. Cheers Suzanne
January 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great use of Lego with the colourful pieces.
January 14th, 2024
