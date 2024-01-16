Previous
Young pelican hiding by ankers70
Young pelican hiding

This young pelican was swivelling his neck around to hide his beak along his back between his wings. Pelican Bay, Brooklyn NSW
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Bec ace
What a beautiful closeup; so many gorgeous details that you don’t usually see - love it!
January 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful close-up - so much detail and clarity ! fav
January 15th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
What fabulous close-up detail you've captured
January 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super close-up.
January 15th, 2024  
