Previous
Delivering the mail and doggie treats by ankers70
Photo 971

Delivering the mail and doggie treats

The Riverboat Postman delivers the mail to communities along the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney, NSW, including to Milsson's Passage, where the local dogs eagerly await the accompanying doggie treats.

17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It tells the story so well
January 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Every dog deserves a treat.
January 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely storytelling shot.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise