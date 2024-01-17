Sign up
Previous
Photo 971
Delivering the mail and doggie treats
The Riverboat Postman delivers the mail to communities along the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney, NSW, including to Milsson's Passage, where the local dogs eagerly await the accompanying doggie treats.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It tells the story so well
January 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Every dog deserves a treat.
January 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely storytelling shot.
January 16th, 2024
