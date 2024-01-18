Norwegian Spirit leaving Sydney

Pilot boat in front and tug behind to make sure of a safe passage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. On the right behind the pilot boat is a Harbour Ferry waiting to let this giant cruise ship pass.



Very grey weather all evening so the sky dull and overcast.



Taken last night from the Sydney Opera House Northern Foyer, just before the start of Gluck's 'Orpheus and Eurydice' presented by Opera Australia. Wonderful performance.



Uploading early as a long day travelling tomorrow, en route to Port MacDonnell in South Australia.



