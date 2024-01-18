Previous
Norwegian Spirit leaving Sydney by ankers70
Photo 972

Norwegian Spirit leaving Sydney

Pilot boat in front and tug behind to make sure of a safe passage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. On the right behind the pilot boat is a Harbour Ferry waiting to let this giant cruise ship pass.

Very grey weather all evening so the sky dull and overcast.

Taken last night from the Sydney Opera House Northern Foyer, just before the start of Gluck's 'Orpheus and Eurydice' presented by Opera Australia. Wonderful performance.

Uploading early as a long day travelling tomorrow, en route to Port MacDonnell in South Australia.

18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous perspective and framing.
January 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The ferry is massive.
January 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
The ferry on the RHS waiting near the shore and looks little but the cruise ship is truly massive @wakelys
January 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous Harbour scene
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@ankers70 I meant to say cruise ship rather than ferry.
January 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
looks like a rainy day and a tight fit.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise