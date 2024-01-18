Sign up
Norwegian Spirit leaving Sydney
Pilot boat in front and tug behind to make sure of a safe passage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. On the right behind the pilot boat is a Harbour Ferry waiting to let this giant cruise ship pass.
Very grey weather all evening so the sky dull and overcast.
Taken last night from the Sydney Opera House Northern Foyer, just before the start of Gluck's 'Orpheus and Eurydice' presented by Opera Australia. Wonderful performance.
Uploading early as a long day travelling tomorrow, en route to Port MacDonnell in South Australia.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
986
photos
112
followers
121
following
266% complete
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
Views
14
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
16th January 2024 6:39pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous perspective and framing.
January 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The ferry is massive.
January 17th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
The ferry on the RHS waiting near the shore and looks little but the cruise ship is truly massive
@wakelys
January 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
January 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous Harbour scene
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@ankers70
I meant to say cruise ship rather than ferry.
January 17th, 2024
Wylie
ace
looks like a rainy day and a tight fit.
January 17th, 2024
