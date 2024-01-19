Previous
Evening at the Opera House, Sydney by ankers70
Photo 973

Evening at the Opera House, Sydney

Taken after our Opera performance. Looking west along the concourse restaurant strip where people enjoying the evening after the rain cleared.
19th January 2024

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Dawn
A nice night shot
January 18th, 2024  
Rob Z
you've caught that atmosphere so well.
January 18th, 2024  
Suzanne
Thankyou. Not as crowded as it can be because of the rain but still a vibrant atmosphere. @robz
January 18th, 2024  
Suzanne
Good morning and thankyou.
@Dawn
January 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great night shot.
January 18th, 2024  
Bec
Great night cityscape. Have convinced teenage daughter to be subject of ‘pensive portrait’’ for Get Pushed challenge so stay tuned!
January 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
January 18th, 2024  
Suzanne
Thankyou. @photographycrazy
January 18th, 2024  
Suzanne
Many thanks. I shall look forward to your portrait of your daughter.
@walksnaplove
January 18th, 2024  
