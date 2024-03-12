Previous
All signs point to it by ankers70
All signs point to it

Wandering Stockholm in the sunshine and, chatting to the security guards, we discovered the white residence was Sager House, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Sweden. The PM doesn't have far to walk to work as his residence is connected to the Rijksdag via covered access under the bridges across the river Norrström. Nor does he have far to go for entertainment as the Royal Swedish Opera building is on the left in the picture. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is next door on the right.

I liked the way all the shadows including that of the photographer pointed towards the building.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Diana ace
That sure is a lucky PM. Fabulous capture of these great buildings, I love the shadows too.
March 12th, 2024  
