Serendipity by ankers70
Serendipity

Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to photograph something that /expresses the essence of travel. To me the essence of travel is always serendipity, the unexpected.

We arrived in Amsterdam late yesterday afternoon. After settling into our accommodation, we went wandering just looking and looking for food. A small Italian restaurant caught our eye and the menu looked interesting. Not expecting too much we decided to give it a go. What an experience! The food, the ambience, the staff, everything. In this photo, our host is making a house speciality, pasta parmigiano, prepared in a wheel of parmigiano cheese. Delicious!


14th March 2024

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Yao RL ace
This is really the essence of travel, let the instinct drives you with open heart. Love it.
March 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Now everything about that sounds spectacular! And THAT recipe!!!
March 14th, 2024  
