Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to photograph something that /expresses the essence of travel. To me the essence of travel is always serendipity, the unexpected.
We arrived in Amsterdam late yesterday afternoon. After settling into our accommodation, we went wandering just looking and looking for food. A small Italian restaurant caught our eye and the menu looked interesting. Not expecting too much we decided to give it a go. What an experience! The food, the ambience, the staff, everything. In this photo, our host is making a house speciality, pasta parmigiano, prepared in a wheel of parmigiano cheese. Delicious!