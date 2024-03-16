Staircase Huis Vasari, Amsterdam

Another serendipitous travel experience. Wandering along Herrengracht in Amsterdam Central we came across a sign advertising a hidden garden cafe. It was about that time when the need for a sit-down, a cuppa and a toilet all coincided and we took the opportunity. What a find! Huis Vasari, houses the Vrije Academie, the largest arts and cultural education organisation in the Netherlands. The renovated canal house has a magnificent garden with Bar Vasari opening on to it. We enjoyed a wonderful coffee break with Dutch apple cake. Entry to Huis Vasari was free and, as the day's events had not begun, we were able to explore the house via this magnificent staircase.

