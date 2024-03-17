People are only forgotten when their names are no longer remembered
There are now many thousands of these Stolpersteine (stumbling stone) or brass memorial plaques embedded in the streets of the Netherlands, over 400 0f them in Amsterdam. As you stumble over them, you are reminded of the names of individual victims of Nazi genocide and oppression, often right in front of the house or in the area where the person lived.
The idea of the street plaques came from the artist Gunter Demnig who has been placing these plaques across Europe.
I literally did stumble across a number of these plaques. I found them hugely moving in their smallness and ordinariness.