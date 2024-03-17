Previous
People are only forgotten when their names are no longer remembered by ankers70
People are only forgotten when their names are no longer remembered

There are now many thousands of these Stolpersteine (stumbling stone) or brass memorial plaques embedded in the streets of the Netherlands, over 400 0f them in Amsterdam. As you stumble over them, you are reminded of the names of individual victims of Nazi genocide and oppression, often right in front of the house or in the area where the person lived.

The idea of the street plaques came from the artist Gunter Demnig who has been placing these plaques across Europe.

I literally did stumble across a number of these plaques. I found them hugely moving in their smallness and ordinariness.

About Gunter Demnig: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gunter_Demnig
About Stolpersteine: https://www.stolpersteine.eu/en/home

Diana ace
Great find and capture. On the pavement of the road where our daughter lives in Hamburg, there are so many that one cannot even keep count. I was moved to tears reading them. I suppose it used to be a very prominent Jewish area.
March 17th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
A humble but exceptionally important tribute
March 17th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
wow, more than 100,000 stones placed across 26 countries in Europe. What a scale, thank you for the info.
March 17th, 2024  
