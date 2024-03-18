Previous
The Waaggebouw (Weigh House), Alkmaar, Netherlands
The Waaggebouw (Weigh House), Alkmaar, Netherlands

This is a building used both as a chapel and as a weighing house for cheese for over 400 years. It now houses the Alkmaar Cheese Museum and Alkmaar Tourist Office, and the tower houses a wonderful sounding carillon. The building has been designated a national monument since 1969.

More on the weighing house: https://adaptalkmaar.nl/portfolio-item/waaggebouw/

We were too early in the year for the cheese market, but we did spend a wonderful day exploring the many aspects of Alkmaar.

We were not able to go inside but we were able to see the light streaming through the wonderful stained glass window designed by Australian artist Fiona Tan. On the south side of the Grote Sint Laurenskerk, it is the tallest stained glass window in Europe.

Fiona Tan: https://fionatan.nl/work/the-great-window
Suzanne

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this magnificent architecture and building, it must have been amazing to see in person. Thanks for the interesting links.
March 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great capture and pov for the building.
March 18th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
This is a beautiful image. It’s so well put together.
March 18th, 2024  
