The Waaggebouw (Weigh House), Alkmaar, Netherlands
This is a building used both as a chapel and as a weighing house for cheese for over 400 years. It now houses the Alkmaar Cheese Museum and Alkmaar Tourist Office, and the tower houses a wonderful sounding carillon. The building has been designated a national monument since 1969.
We were too early in the year for the cheese market, but we did spend a wonderful day exploring the many aspects of Alkmaar.
We were not able to go inside but we were able to see the light streaming through the wonderful stained glass window designed by Australian artist Fiona Tan. On the south side of the Grote Sint Laurenskerk, it is the tallest stained glass window in Europe.