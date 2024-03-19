Intriguing architecture

One of many views I took of the iconic cube houses designed by architect Piet Blom (1934–1999). They were designed in 1978 and completed in 1984. They are sometimes called tree houses or pole houses because, in their design of a tilted cube on a pole they resemble an abstract tree. Each pole has two levels, an entrance hall and storage, and each cube has three levels comprising living and kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms and a loft. There are 38 cube dwellings and another two that sit above the railway viaduct at Blaak in Rotterdam. They are intriguing and compelling, but I wonder about them as places to live. I couldn't quite get my head around how the spaces would work for people.
Bec @walksnaplove challenged me to capture in a single photograph a powerful story about architecture. My photo, in its angle on the cube houses, tries to tell a story of compelling and intriguing exterior form versus interior living spaces for people.