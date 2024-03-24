It's all about the light!

Domed glass ceiling, De Passage, Den Haag, Netherlands, providing the diffused lighting of arcades projects in this and other European cities. De Passage opened on 4th May 1885 and is the oldest covered arcade in the Netherlands. It's a particularly lovely arcade to wander with art shops, pen and journal shops and bookshops: all my favourite shops together in one place! Rather foolishly and self-indulgently, I bought a little painting, which I now have to find space for in my luggage. The man in the lime green jacket is kindly carrying some of my displaced stuff in his pack (we're only carrying 12kg each so not much room for extra).