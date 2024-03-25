Sign up
Previous
Photo 1039
And we're off
Last view of Amsterdam as our river cruise leaves Amsterdam last night. Sorry about the quality of the photo but excitement probably causing the iPhone to wobble a bit!
The tower is the A'Dam Lookout:
https://www.adamlookout.com/what-to-expect/#!/skydeck
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1055
photos
120
followers
129
following
284% complete
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
24th March 2024 11:40pm
Annie D
ace
love the excited movement
March 25th, 2024
