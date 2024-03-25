Previous
And we're off by ankers70
And we're off

Last view of Amsterdam as our river cruise leaves Amsterdam last night. Sorry about the quality of the photo but excitement probably causing the iPhone to wobble a bit!

The tower is the A'Dam Lookout: https://www.adamlookout.com/what-to-expect/#!/skydeck
25th March 2024

Suzanne

ankers70
Annie D ace
love the excited movement
March 25th, 2024  
