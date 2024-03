Fran Balsera @franbalsera challenged me to use a monochrome, black and white or a narrow colour palette, minimalist and possibly with negative space. I am not sure if this fits the bill in any other way than being black and white with some negative space. Enough? That's up to Fran and others.I was, though, trying to make a photo of the UNESCO Kinderdijk windmills which is not the usual postcard type. This one is a thatched mill with the reeds used for the thatch in the foreground.