Previous
Photo 1041
Kinderdijk 2
The windmills at Kinderdijk make wonderful photographic subjects in the soft Dutch light.
Posting early because busy day tomorrow.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1057
photos
121
followers
129
following
285% complete
View this month »
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th March 2024 9:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-66
Corinne C
ace
I absolutely love this image!
March 26th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Beautiful!
March 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful silhouettes.
March 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous silhouettes.
March 26th, 2024
