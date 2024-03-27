Previous
Kinderdijk 2 by ankers70
Kinderdijk 2

The windmills at Kinderdijk make wonderful photographic subjects in the soft Dutch light.

Posting early because busy day tomorrow.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Corinne C ace
I absolutely love this image!
March 26th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Beautiful!
March 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful silhouettes.
March 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous silhouettes.
March 26th, 2024  
