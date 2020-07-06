Sign up
Photo 664
planetary
I had a play with bokeh car lights - they looked like planets - so I went there hahahaha
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
5
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
julycircles2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Haha--fun!
July 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
You've been in the wine cellar again haven't you. ha ha. Wait till Marnie sees this.
Great triptych.
July 12th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@onewing
hahahaha oh damn - can you tell?
July 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
@annied
No …. she lied.
July 12th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@onewing
phew - I will have to check myself in the future hahahahaha
July 12th, 2020
