Explosive Proof
Explosive Proof

This is the plaque from the safe in https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2020-07-03
Antique MG Dyke and Sons Melbourne Explosive Proof Safe - Australian owned and based in Melbourne, MG Dyke & Sons operated from the 1880’s until they were bought out by Chubb around 1970.
The safe was at the Neath Hotel - it was stolen from there earlier in the year - it weighs over a ton and apparently 6 men were involved (one now apparently incarcerated for murder) - the owner of the hotel was telling me when she saw my interest (purely historical and photographic) - it must have been an effort and well planned getting it out - they could not open it from the front so according to the hotel owner broke into an industrial building site not far from the hotel and cut into the back to get the contents.....apparently they took another safe also which has not been recovered.
Annie D

