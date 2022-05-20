Previous
Half and Half - 20 by annied
Half and Half - 20

Joining https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46498/may-half-and-half-2022-edition
As I often do I am putting my own spin on half/half - next year I will try and stick to the true intention - if I can get out more and the weather is better I may get to do a week of it this year.
This week I am going darker - more low key.
Annie D

ace
@annied
