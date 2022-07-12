Previous
Next
Make 30 - 12 Plain background by annied
Photo 1113

Make 30 - 12 Plain background

This month I am attempting the Make 30 photos list.... https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos

The Carrington Hotel Chimney Stack dominates the skyline around Katoomba. It is part of the old power house built in 1912 which up until around 1950 provided power to the whole of the upper Blue Mountains.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
This works beautifully!
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise