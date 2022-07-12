Sign up
Photo 1113
Make 30 - 12 Plain background
This month I am attempting the Make 30 photos list....
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos
The Carrington Hotel Chimney Stack dominates the skyline around Katoomba. It is part of the old power house built in 1912 which up until around 1950 provided power to the whole of the upper Blue Mountains.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
make-30-2022
Jacqueline
ace
This works beautifully!
July 26th, 2022
