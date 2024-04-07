Previous
30 Shots -7 by annied
Photo 1714

30 Shots -7

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

Gumnuts
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Annie D

Diana ace
I love the mixture of shapes and tones.
April 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
A lovely collection. Hope you took the spiders out before you took them home
April 9th, 2024  
