30 Shots -8 by annied
Photo 1715

30 Shots -8

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

The gumnuts come from our grafted gum - Corymbia ficifolia (background image)...not sure which variety as we have had it a long time and I can't remember.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
