I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL Subject - my collection of Native Seed PodsI love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalyptsLemon-Scented Gum is in the neighbours yard on our back fence line. It is a beautiful tree - huge - and It can be a worry when there are high winds. It also drops a lot of leaf, flower and gumnut litter into our yard. Despite its cons I love it and the birds, bats and other wildlife it attracts makes the mess worth it hahaha.