I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL Subject - my collection of Native Seed PodsI love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalyptsEucalypts have flowers that are unlike many flowers you might see in gardens: there are no petals to be found! The gum blossom is instead a ‘cap’ with a fluffy brushof coloured, string-like strands - the stamens of the flower. Once the flowers are shed, woody capsules (gumnuts) develop. They are the fruit of the eucalypt. They come in an amazing variety of shapes and sizes.