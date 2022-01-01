Previous
Mammillaria schwartzii by annied
Mammillaria schwartzii

This first week I will be sharing some of the cactus flowers blooming in the garden during January.
Mammillaria is one of the largest genera in the cactus family, with currently 200 known species and varieties recognized. Most of the mammillaria are native to Mexico, but some come from the southwest United States, the Caribbean, Colombia, Venezuela, Guatemala and Honduras.

I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any cactus experts who are good at identifying them feel free to correct me :)

1st January 2022 1st Jan 22

Dianne
And these flowers are just gorgeous.
February 17th, 2022  
