pupa/pupa shell of Fungus-eating ladybird by annied
pupa/pupa shell of Fungus-eating ladybird

I am starting off February garden with images of the insects and bugs around.
The Crepe Myrtle gets powdery mildew which attracts the Fungus-eating ladybird that feeds on it.
The pupal stage lasts between seven and 15 days.
1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

Annie D

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great series of phots ( and education ) in the life stages of this fungus eating ladybird ! Not the prettiest at this stage !!
May 6th, 2022  
