Peron's Tree Frog

This week I'll be posting the smaller visitors in the garden around this time of year (which is January in this album lol).



Actually the Peron's are always around - they are just more visible and noisy at some times more than others....and they can be noisy.

I love having them in the garden.



The Peron’s Tree Frog (Litoria peronii) has a loud repetitive call, sounding like a jackhammer crossed with a machine gun. They usually start when the sun goes down and don’t stop until the sun comes up.