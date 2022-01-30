Previous
Skink by annied
Skink

This week I'll be posting the smaller visitors in the garden around this time of year (which is January in this album lol).

Lizards are perfect garden residents or visitors – they eat insects and pests, keeping them in check.

Garden skinks are small, fast-moving lizards that you’re most likely to see in your garden in the warmer months when they are more active. There are many species of skink found in Sydney.
Annie D

@annied
