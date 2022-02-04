Previous
Gardenia Bee Hawk Moth Caterpillar by annied
35 / 365

Gardenia Bee Hawk Moth Caterpillar

The moths resemble Bumble Bees, hence the name 'Bee Hawks' for the moths in this genus Cephonodes. I googled and found this to be a Gardenia Bee Hawk Moth Caterpillar - which fit as it was on the gardenia :)
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

