Photo 1073
linear tree
Candlemas fast approaching - it will have to come down soon - unless I can find another light-related festival.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
decorations
,
ornaments
,
cendlemas
