Previous
142 / 365
I've only just noticed the duckling
which I suppose makes these a bit Easterish - but anyhow, the coasters trundled home with me. They can be little table-gifts for a friend's birthday buffet on Friday
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Bunny 2023-2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
30th August 2023 5:41pm
Tags
bunny
,
rabbit
,
coaster
,
table mat
,
yoftr
JackieR
ace
A lovely gift
August 30th, 2023
