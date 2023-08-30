Previous
I've only just noticed the duckling by anniesue
I've only just noticed the duckling

which I suppose makes these a bit Easterish - but anyhow, the coasters trundled home with me. They can be little table-gifts for a friend's birthday buffet on Friday
30th August 2023

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria
JackieR
A lovely gift
August 30th, 2023  
