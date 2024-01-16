Previous
I took him out with me by anniesue
184 / 365

I took him out with me

the stuffed toy rabbits really haven't featured enough, Aah, well.

This is Smarties - he stayed in my rucksack, because the rain came after the snow.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
He is so much fun and I'm sure he is super cuddly
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise