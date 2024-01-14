Previous
the café was closed by anniesue
the café was closed

we went to the pub

the rest is history

Bazinga!
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Beverley ace
Happy fun times, a special cushion just for you!
January 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, love this!
January 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Pub, cafe what's the difference these days??
January 14th, 2024  
