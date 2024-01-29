am aware of FoR

with this travesty I can hardly say I'm practicing!



OlivetreeAnn quotes someone who says use camera on b+w. I was taught to use it on colour - because that's what cameras are made for - and then PP.



I have two b+w settings: high contrast and "rich tone", and can alter all the normal things - so I'll give it a go, because I've done it the other way "every" time before.