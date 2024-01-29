Sign up
am aware of FoR
with this travesty I can hardly say I'm practicing!
OlivetreeAnn quotes someone who says use camera on b+w. I was taught to use it on colour - because that's what cameras are made for - and then PP.
I have two b+w settings: high contrast and "rich tone", and can alter all the normal things - so I'll give it a go, because I've done it the other way "every" time before.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
bunny
,
rabbit
,
yoftr
,
when did you last see your father
