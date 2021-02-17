Sign up
the cow in the story
I've got a farm book (which I'd forgotten) - it has a badly written story in "poetry", a playmat and figures ... which will come along in future days
17th February 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Tags
cow
,
manger
,
poetry
,
bucket
,
stool
,
horseshoes
,
milking stool
,
horse shoes
,
either lucky or unlucky
