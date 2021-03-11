Sign up
catch cow
had presumed I'd get another shot, but just after I'd said "it's sunny", there was this strange rattling and it was a fierce hailstorm - this was to go with the bad winds and waves of rain showers. Thus, didn't go out.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
3389
photos
62
followers
23
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th March 2021 11:27am
Tags
table
,
cow
,
fork
,
knife
,
plate
,
yoto
,
noocau
,
tomato cores
,
table mat
