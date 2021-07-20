Previous
Next
"Would you like a small brown cow?" my friend asked. by anniesue
159 / 365

"Would you like a small brown cow?" my friend asked.

"Yes," I said.
I'm still waiting.
However, she did manage to set me up with a horse for future years.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise