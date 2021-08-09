Sign up
175 / 365
Peeking Cow
which is like Peking Duck - except different
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
3695
photos
63
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
9th August 2021 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cow
,
yoto
Lin
ace
LOL - hiding behind the hand wash - cute
August 9th, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
@linnypinny
ta! :-)
August 9th, 2021
