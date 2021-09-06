Previous
Next
the emergency window-dresser needs to come by anniesue
203 / 365

the emergency window-dresser needs to come

walked part of my journey this morning - came across this window. I saw the front cow and the ultimately back cow (which I thought I could photo another day) but now find I've got an extra cow - and a calf!
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise