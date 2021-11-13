Sign up
269 / 365
now the day is over
night is drawing nigh
shadows of the evening
steal across the sky
13th November 2021
13th Nov 21
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
13th November 2021 4:00pm
Tags
sunset
,
calf
,
yoto
,
hownow
,
what we used to sing at school
,
chairs up on desks
narayani
Nice light
November 24th, 2021
