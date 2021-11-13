Previous
now the day is over by anniesue
269 / 365

now the day is over

night is drawing nigh

shadows of the evening

steal across the sky

13th November 2021 13th Nov 21

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
narayani
Nice light
November 24th, 2021  
