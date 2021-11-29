Previous
apologies by anniesue
apologies

this is dire

a joint of beef on a van
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Desi
ouch. Yes that sure is dire
November 29th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature possibly the worst - but maybe I've blanked out the other contenders!
November 29th, 2021  
Desi
@anniesue hahaha
November 29th, 2021  
