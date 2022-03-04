Sign up
Photo 788
yes, I do see you Blue
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
3
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4135
photos
52
followers
13
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th March 2022 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
c
,
sleeve
,
cardi
,
u
,
jgb
,
rainbow2022
JackieR
ace
if you'd had two Fs it would have identified the part of the sleeve
March 4th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I have fs - but I don't think they're blue!
March 4th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@anniesue
No F in blue either! (to post or not to post...................) Post!
March 4th, 2022
