yes, I do see you Blue by anniesue
Photo 788

yes, I do see you Blue

4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
215% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
if you'd had two Fs it would have identified the part of the sleeve
March 4th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I have fs - but I don't think they're blue!
March 4th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@anniesue No F in blue either! (to post or not to post...................) Post!
March 4th, 2022  
