Photo 807
gas pipeline
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
3
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4198
photos
52
followers
14
following
221% complete
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
53
805
634
54
806
344
55
807
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd March 2022 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
sign
,
signs
,
jgb
,
rainbow2022
narayani
You’re nailing the rainbow signs!
March 23rd, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
still worried for Fri and Sat!
March 23rd, 2022
narayani
@anniesue
I’m sure you’ll come up with something 🌈
March 23rd, 2022
