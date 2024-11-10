Sign up
Photo 1086
ICM
successful!
Obviously I had no idea what the phone was going to do - but if you compare this to the other shot, you can see some drops are now lines :-)
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
6373
photos
59
followers
22
following
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
578
1084
236
237
1085
906
1086
1255
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
10th November 2024 2:12pm
Tags
rain
,
cobweb
,
icm
,
owo-7
Peter
ace
Works for me Annie-Sue, nicely done:)
November 10th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
thank you!
November 10th, 2024
