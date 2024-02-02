Sign up
Photo 984
elements of land
knew where I was going to stop for my photos - drove straight past!!
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
DSC-WX350
DSC-WX350
Taken
2nd February 2024 9:43am
water
bowl
beans
soaking
assorted
jgb
for2024
hill of beans
