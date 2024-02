Photo 5555

I'm in Longsleddale ||

Whilst I shot a lot of in-camera black and whites, this is actually an edit from a colour shot because the composition was better. ||

I did a global change in PSE to Vivid Landscape b/w and then selected the track and lightened it ||

I had a tiny try at darkening one of the walls, but as, tonally, the whole scene is quite homogenous, it was difficult to pick it up. ||

I do intend to dodge and burn this year, so I'll work at it :-)