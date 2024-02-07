Previous
DSC09814crop1edit bw by anniesue
Photo 989

DSC09814crop1edit bw

there should be more parts to the title!!

-

Anyway, I got the building I wanted - but not the view of it. I don't know if you can see streaks of white in the foreground? That's a hailstorm :-)

-

We're forecast snow tomorrow. Depending on what comes, might be editing an old shot for Day 4.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
270% complete

Lesley ace
Very nice shot. Stay safe in the snow. Not sure if it’s going to reach us.
February 7th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 as far down as Stoke, I think now - and that's Amber. We're only yellow - crossed fingers!.
February 7th, 2024  
