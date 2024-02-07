Sign up
Previous
Photo 989
DSC09814crop1edit bw
there should be more parts to the title!!
-
Anyway, I got the building I wanted - but not the view of it. I don't know if you can see streaks of white in the foreground? That's a hailstorm :-)
-
We're forecast snow tomorrow. Depending on what comes, might be editing an old shot for Day 4.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5573
photos
57
followers
23
following
270% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
7th February 2024 2:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
arts and crafts
,
b-w
,
blackwell
,
jgb
,
for2024
Lesley
ace
Very nice shot. Stay safe in the snow. Not sure if it’s going to reach us.
February 7th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
as far down as Stoke, I think now - and that's Amber. We're only yellow - crossed fingers!.
February 7th, 2024
